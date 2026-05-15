3 Karnataka govt officials among 5 chargesheeted in Rs 50 Cr land fraud

<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police have filed a chargesheet against five people, including three government officials, in a Rs 50-crore land fraud case. </p>.<p>The Lokayukta investigation stemmed from an FIR registered in 2023. The probe found that the accused had colluded with the government officials to grab 18 guntas of government land in BM Kaval and Michael Palya. The investigators alleged that forged documents were used to cover up paperwork for the prime piece of real estate. </p>.<p>The chargesheet was filed under Section 13 (1) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. According to the chargesheet, deceased George Tangaiah (accused 5) had faked and forged documents and falsely claimed he was allotted government land.</p>.<p>He allegedly colluded with J Francis (accused 1), currently retired revenue officer; Nagendra R (accused 2), currently retired assistant revenue officer; and H Devaraju (accused 3), retired revenue inspector, and registered the land in his name. </p>.<p>The Lokayukta police further alleged that George’s son, Vijay Shekar Tangaiah (accused 4), despite knowing that the documents were fake, continued to illegally enjoy the land after the death. George died in 2019. </p>.<p>As a note, investigators mentioned that there was an interim stay on J Francis (accused 1), and they would file a supplementary chargesheet once it was vacated.</p>