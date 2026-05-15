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3 Karnataka govt officials among 5 chargesheeted in Rs 50 Cr land fraud

The probe found that the accused had colluded with the government officials to grab 18 guntas of government land.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 21:07 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 21:07 IST
IndiaKarnatakaFraud

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