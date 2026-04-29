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3 killed after tourist bus hits tanker, lorry near Karnataka's Trasi

The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front portion of the bus completely mangled.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 13:32 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 13:32 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentUdupi

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