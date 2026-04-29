<p>Udupi: A tragic road accident near Trasi, close to Maravanthe beach, claimed the lives of three people, including the driver of a tourist bus, on Wednesday.</p><p>The mishap occurred when a bus carrying final-year B.Com students from Rambhapuri College in Shankaraghatta, Shivamogga district, crashed into a tanker and a goods lorry that were parked along the roadside. The students had set out on a tour two days ago, and the bus was carrying a total of 50 people, including 24 male and 23 female students.</p>.'Will abide by Congress high command decision', says D K Suresh on leadership change in Karnataka.<p>According to preliminary reports, the group had visited Murdeshwar and was returning towards Udupi when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus first rammed into a stationary gas tanker and subsequently collided with a goods lorry parked ahead.</p><p>The impact of the collision was severe, leaving the front portion of the bus completely mangled. The driver, along with the cleaner and a cook/helper travelling with the group, died on the spot.</p><p>Several students sustained injuries in the accident and were rushed to hospitals in Kundapur for treatment. </p>