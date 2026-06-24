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Homeindiakarnataka

3 killed in Belagavi as goods tempo topples on the bridge

Nine people including the driver was on board in the goods tempo when it was crossing the town.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 07:03 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 07:03 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaBelagaviAccident

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