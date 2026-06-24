3 killed in Belagavi as goods tempo topples on the bridge

<p>Channamma Kittur (Belagavi): Three persons were killed on the spot and six others injured after a goods tempo transporting cement poles toppled on the bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru national highway at Channamma Kittur town on Wednesday. </p><p>Nine people including the driver was on board in the goods tempo when it was crossing the town. </p>.9 held in murder-for-insurance plot in Karnataka's Belagavi; wife, FSL official among accused.<p>Vehicle toppled on the bridge which led in three being killed on the spot and others suffering severe injuries. </p><p>Those killed were -- Adil Khan (26), Pavan (26) and Nazeer Khan (25) -- residents of Kursat village in Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh. Injured too were from Uttar Pradesh.</p><p>More details were awaited. </p><p>Kittur police have registered a case.</p>