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3 killed in lightning strikes as thunderstorm batters North Karnataka, coastal districts

The evening showers have brought the temperatures down giving some much-needed respite for the people in many areas of north Karnataka.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 01:36 IST
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Motor vehicles navigate a flooded Indira Glass House Road in Hubballi on Sunday.
Motor vehicles navigate a flooded Indira Glass House Road in Hubballi on Sunday.
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Published 18 May 2026, 01:36 IST
IndiaKarnatakarainthunderstorm

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