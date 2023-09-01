3 labourers killed in accident in Karnataka's Sullia

Three labourers were killed after they were hit by a car near Karavali hotel in Jalsoor village of Sullia taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

According to the police, the deceased are Rekhappa (51), Channappa (40), and Mahantapp (48) all hailing from Kakola Tanda of Ranebennur taluk in Haveri district.

The police said the three deceased persons and other construction labourers were waiting for a bus to reach their work place when the mishap occurred.

The driver of the car drove the car in a negligent manner and hit Rekhappa, Channappa, Mahantappa and Venkappa. All four were taken to the Sullia Government Hospital where Channappa was declared dead. Rekhappa succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital in Mangaluru. Mahantappa was taken to Government Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru where he succumbed to the injuries, the police said.

A case has been registered against the driver of the car under IPC Sections 279, 337, 338, 304 (A) at the Sullia Police station.