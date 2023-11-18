3 more months to affix High Security Registration Plates in Karnataka

Vehicles registered in Karnataka before April 1, 2019, have three more months to affix High Security Registration Plates, the Transport Department said on Friday.
A government order issued on November 16 stated that vehicles could affix the HSRPs until February 17, 2024. The previous deadline was November 17, 2023.
There is no other change to the terms and conditions, A M Yogesh, Commissioner for Transport and Road Safety, told DH.
The HSRP requirement is aimed at identifying all vehicles plying on roads, reducing vehicle-borne crimes, and preventing tampering with or counterfeiting of number plates.
Vehicle owners who do not get the HSRPs within the stipulated deadline may have to pay a fine or face other penal action.
Transport Department records show that around 2 crore vehicles were registered before April 1, 2019, and will therefore have to affix the HSRPs. The total vehicle population in Karnataka was 3,08,30,868 as of October 1, 2023. Over 1.5 lakh of them were registered in the last month alone.
Department records show that only 3.3 lakh of the 2 crore vehicles have affixed the HSRPs. The department says only Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) or their authorised dealers can affix the HSRPs.
Jithendra Narayan, honorary president of the Akhila Karnataka Number Plate Manufacturers’ and Sellers’ Association, called this “unfair”.
According to him, as per the Central Motor Vehicle Rules and Supreme Court guidelines, 23 licensed OEMs are eligible but Karnataka has chosen only four (Rosmerta, FTA, Shimnet and Celex).
“By favouring only four companies, the government has given people very few choices,” he told DH.
He suggested that dealers of the four OEMs ask vehicle users to pay hidden charges for fitting and extra frames.
He said four of the association’s members (Orbiz, Godavari Energies, TEDI and BD Energies) were eligible to affix the HSRP but the OEM hadn’t given them any work.