<p>Hosapete, Vijayanagara district: Three more crest gates have been installed at the Tungabhadra Dam. With this, a total of eight crest gates have been installed so far, sources in the Tungabhadra Board said.</p>.<p>They said crest gates have now been installed at gate numbers 1, 17 and 28. Earlier, gates were installed at numbers 18, 19, 20, 32 and 33. Lifting and lowering trials have also been conducted at gate number 18. </p><p>An officer said that 13 crest gates will be installed by the end of this month. Iinstallation work is currently in progress at gate numbers 4, 11, 24, 26 and 27. Meanwhile, old gates are being cut at gate numbers 5, 21, 25 and 31.</p>