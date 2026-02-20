Menu
Three more new crest gates installed at Tungabhadra Dam

An officer said that 13 crest gates will be installed by the end of this month. Iinstallation work is currently in progress at gate numbers 4, 11, 24, 26 and 27.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 22:55 IST
Published 19 February 2026, 22:55 IST
India NewsKarnatakaTungabhadra dam

