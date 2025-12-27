<p>Challakere (Chitradurga district): Three policemen died and two more sustained injuries after the car they were travelling in rammed into a lorry near Heggere Gate in Challakere taluk, Chitradurga district in the early hours of Sunday.</p>.<p>The five policemen had left Bengaluru and were journeying to Ballari.</p>.<p>Manjunath Darimani (32), a native of Koppal was reportedly driving the car at a very high speed. Darimani, Amaresh (25) of Sindhanur in Raichur district, and Sachin (31) of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district were instantly killed in the crash, while Eshwar and Mahantesh Bommanavar sustained severe injuries. The latter two are currently being treated at a hospital in Davanagere.</p>.Karnataka court tells man to do community service for repeated traffic violations.<p>The five cops had only recently been inducted into the force. While one of them was posted to Mysuru, the remaining members of the party were stationed across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Home Minister G Parameshwara, Chitradurga in-charge Minister D Sudhakar, MLA Raghu Murthy and Chitradurga SP Ranjith Kumar Bandaru visited the spot.</p>