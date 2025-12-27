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3 Reserve SIs die after car rams into lorry in Karnataka's Challakere

The five policemen had left Bengaluru and were journeying to Ballari.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 20:32 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 20:32 IST
Karnataka NewsAccident

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