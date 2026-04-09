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3 workers die, 4 injured in Karnataka's Hulikal Ghat road landslide

The deceased workers are said to be from Haveri district, but their identities are yet to be confirmed, police said.
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 20:56 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 20:56 IST
Karnataka News

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