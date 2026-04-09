<p>Hosanagar (Shivamogga district): Three workers died on the spot after a massive landslide occurred on the Hulikal Ghat Road in the taluk on Thursday evening while road works were underway.</p>.<p>Four other workers engaged in the work were seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital.</p>.<p>The deceased workers are said to be from Haveri district, but their identities are yet to be confirmed, police said.</p>.Karnataka High Court quashes trespass crime against drone research company.<p class="bodytext">The incident occurred near a hairpin bend close to the Chandikamba temple, where road repair work was in progress. A sudden landslide is believed to have caused the accident.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Rescue operations have been launched to check if more workers are trapped under the debris. Police have rushed to the spot and registered a case.</p>