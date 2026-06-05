3-year-old boy found dead in car boot in Kalaburagi village

<p>Kalaburagi: A three-year old boy died of suffocation after being trapped in the boot of a car parked in front of the house in Tonasanahalli (S) village of Shahabad taluk on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased, Basavaprabhu, was the only son of Kottureshwara Swami. The pontiff has two daughters.</p>.Bengaluru: Man killed over relationship with suspect’s wife .<p>The child, while playing with other children, went in the boot of the car parked in front of the house. Later, its door was locked accidently.</p>.<p>The family members searched for the child for a few hours. Later, they searched the car and its boot after getting suspicious and found the boy dead inside due to the suffocation. </p>