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Homeindiakarnataka

3-year-old boy found dead in car boot in Kalaburagi village

The deceased, Basavaprabhu, was the only son of Kottureshwara Swami. The pontiff has two daughters.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 23:13 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 23:13 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaKalaburagi

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