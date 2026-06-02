<p>Bengaluru: A three-year delay in allotment of an official residence to Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka has highlighted the shortage of official bungalows for ministers and political dignitaries in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Ashoka has written six letters over the last three years seeking allotment of any one among three preferred residences — No 1 Kumarakrupa East, Race View Cottages No 1 and No 2. However, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR - Protocol) has not been able to accommodate the request as all three bungalows are occupied by ministers.</p>.<p>Kumarakrupa East No 1 is occupied by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, while Race View Cottage No 1 and No 2 are occupied by Industries Minister M B Patil and Energy Minister K J George.</p>.‘Siddaramaiah left behind a broken lorry for D K Shivakumar to drive’: R Ashoka.<p>Besides, “Krishna” on Kumarakrupa Road, is the CM’s home office. The state government currently has 27 official bungalows, including “Cauvery”, the chief minister’s official residence, Kumarakrupa units, Race View Cottages, Seven Ministers’ Quarters, Crescent Road residences, Jayamahal, Sadashivanagar and KHB quarters.</p>.<p>The bungalow allotment is at the discretion of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The demand exceeds the number of bungalows available.</p>.<p>Apart from 17 ministers, official residences are occupied by the Lokayukta, Upa Lokayukta, Legislative Assembly Speaker, Legislative Council Chairman, Principal Secretary G S Sangreshi, vice-president of the State Guarantee Implementation Authority S R Mehroz Khan, former political secretary to the chief minister Naseer Ahmed and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.</p>.<p>The shortage has forced the government to rent private houses for ministers. The PWD assess th private property and fixes the rent.</p>.<p>The DPAR (Protocol) has rented a bungalow in Sadashivanagar for Animal Husbandry Minister S S Mallikarjun at Rs 3.38 lakh per month and Urban Development Minister B S Suresh has been accommodated in a rented bungalow in HSR Layout at Rs 2.5 lakh per month, by paying a deposit of Rs 25 lakh each. While Medical Education Minister Dr Sharan Prakash Patil is staying in a rented bungalow in Vasantnagar at Rs 2.20 lakh per month. The occupants of official quarters pay a HRA of Rs 2.5 lakh per month.</p>.<p>Ashoka was earlier allotted No 6 bungalow in Seven Ministers’ Quarters on Sankey Road, but he declined to move there. The bungalow was later realloted to Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.</p>.<p>“When Siddaramaiah was the LOP I had vacated my quarters to accommodate his request,” reminded Ashoka.</p>.<p>Among political circles, Bungalow No 1 at Kumarakrupa East is considered a preferred residence. Siddaramaiah had occupied the bungalow as the LOP and was elevated to the CM’s post.</p>