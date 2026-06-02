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Homeindiakarnataka

3-year wait for official bungalow miffs LoP R Ashoka

Ashoka has written six letters over the last three years seeking allotment of any one among three preferred residences — No 1 Kumarakrupa East, Race View Cottages No 1 and No 2.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 01:42 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 01:42 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaR Ashoka

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