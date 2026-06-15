3 youths from Bengaluru washed away in Hassan stream

<p>Hassan: Three youths from Bengaluru were washed away when they went for a swim at a stream near Shettihalli Rosary Church in Hassan district on Sunday.</p>.<p>A 10-member group of youths from Girinagar and Byatarayanapura in Bengaluru had visited Dharmasthala.</p>.Siblings drown in farm pond with no fencing in Karnataka's Doddaballapura.<p>While returning, they visited the Rosary Church in Shettihalli. Later, they went for a swim in the nearby stream.</p>.<p>Manikanta (20), Milan Gowda (23) and Charan (20), were washed away. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel visited the spot and launched a search.</p>.<p>While the body of Manikanta has been retrieved, search is on for the others, according to Goruru Police.</p>