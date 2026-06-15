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Homeindiakarnataka

3 youths from Bengaluru washed away in Hassan stream

Manikanta (20), Milan Gowda (23) and Charan (20), were washed away. Police and Fire and Emergency Services personnel visited the spot and launched a search.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 23:59 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHassanDrowning

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