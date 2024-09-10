30 fall ill after inhaling chlorine in Hosadurga

Hosadurga: At least 30 people took ill after inhaling chlorine which leaked from a water purification unit in Hosadurga on Monday.

The incident occurred 6 in the evening. People residing in the vicinity of the purification unit fell ill after inhaling the gas. They were all treated at the general hospital in the town. Some residents who complained of breathing issues were shifted to Shivamogga for treatment. The gas leak was brought under control by about 8 pm.