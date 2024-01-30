30, including policemen, injured in SC-ST clash in Karnataka's Nanjangud taluk

Nanjangud (Mysuru dist): Around 30 individuals, including police personnel, were injured as members of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities clashed in Karnataka's Hallere village, over erecting a board on naming a road after Dr B R Ambedkar, on Monday night.

A few vehicles and houses were also damaged as a result.

The injured, including women and children, were shifted to the Krishna Rajendra (KR) Hospital in Mysuru, after being administered first aid at the Nanjangud Taluk Hospital.

A difference of opinion on naming a road after Ambedkar in Hallere had been brewing over the past couple of months. Earlier, there were verbal clashes over the issue as well.

The members of the Nayaka community have had an objection, saying that their houses were on the edge of road.