'3,000 farmers ended their lives under Congress govt': Nikhil Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah

<p>Pandavapura: JD(S) youth wing president Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Thursday targeted the Siddaramaiah government over the farmers' suicide in the state. </p><p>"Around 3,000 farmers have ended their lives by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/suicide-by-karnataka-farmers-farm-labourers-up-23-even-as-rest-of-india-sees-a-drop-3994313">suicide </a>in the last three years of Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/will-abide-by-high-commands-decision-siddaramaiah-on-continuing-as-chief-minister-3992916">Siddaramaiah</a>-led Congress government in Karnataka. This includes 97 farmers from Mandya district alone. Is this the achievement of the Congress government?" he asked . </p><p>Nikhil was speaking at the ‘Janarondige Janata Dal' programme in Pandavapura town of the Mandya district.</p><p>The farmers are struggling, caught in debt traps, without a support price for their crops. The JD(S) has been fighting for the Kannada land, language and water, he said.</p><p>"Many say that the JD(S) is limited to the Mysuru region. Hence, we have been visiting all the corners of the state, to strengthen the party. Even at 93 years of age, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda has been raising his voice for the farmers, Kannada language and other issues in the Rajya Sabha," he added.</p><p>"The 2028 election is not far. The party workers want Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy to return to state politics. It is 100% sure that the NDA government will come to power in Karnataka," Nikhil said.</p>.About 2,809 farmers died by suicide in Karnataka since 2023-24 fiscal year: H D Kumaraswamy.<p><strong>'Nikhil is the new hope'</strong></p><p>Former Minister C S Puttaraju said that he is confident Nikhil Kumaraswamy will create a new wave in Karnataka like Vijay did with Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, adding that "Nikhil is the new hope of JD(S).” </p><p>The JD(S) will take along farmers, poor, Dalits, minorities and backward communities. One cannot forget the pro-people programmes of H D Kumaraswamy as the CM. The Congress government is cheating the people in the name of five guarantees, he said.</p><p>The government’s guarantee of Rs 2,000 to women has been disbursed only for 26 months in place of 36 months. The Congress only speaks about the Mekedatu project. Not a single drop of water is available in the Yettinahole project, he alleged.</p><p>Putturaju was accompanied by JD(S) leaders Sa Ra Mahesh, D C Thammanna, Annadani and Manjegowda whereas former MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah and K Suresh Gowda were absent.</p>