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'3,000 farmers ended their lives under Congress govt': Nikhil Kumaraswamy targets Siddaramaiah

"The farmers are struggling, caught in debt traps, without a support price for their crops," Nikhil Kumaraswamy said as he called out Siddaramaiah.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 07:31 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 07:31 IST
CongressKarnatakaSiddaramaiahJDSNikhil Kumaraswamy

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