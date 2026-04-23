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32 peacocks reported dead in Tumakuru in one week

Samples collected from the bodies of the peacocks have been dispatched to the laboratory for testing, and the cause of the peacocks’ death can be conclusively explained only once the results of the tests arrive, said Forest Department officials.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 22:54 IST
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Published 22 April 2026, 22:54 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaTumakurupeacocks

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