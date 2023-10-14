33 projects under Smart City Mission in progress in Mangaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inspects international standard Olympics size swimming pool at Yemmekere developed under Smart City Mission.
Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that 33 projects under Smart City Mission are under progress in the city, four of which are being taken up under PPP mode under Smart City. 55 projects have already been completed. Of the Rs 1,000 crore grants received under Smart City Mission, Rs 745 crore has been utilised.
Speaking after inspecting the ongoing work under Smart City Mission, Kateel said that the construction of the road underbridge (RuB) at the Jeppu Mahakalipadpu railway-level crossing which was a long-pending demand is in progress.
The Mahakalipadpu Road is the main thoroughfare towards the southern parts of the city as well as Kerala on NH 66 and witnesses heavy traffic movement.
The RuB is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 49.95 crore. The railways have promised to complete the work on RuB at Mahakalipadp by May 2024 while the approach road is said to be completed by April 2024 as per the tender conditions.
“I have appealed to the railway to complete the work by March and MSCL to complete the work on the approach road by January,” said the MP.
On the fourlaning of the stretch from Padil to Pumpwell (Mahaveera Circle) Road which is the main entry point to the city, he said that shifting of utility by the GAIL, Jalasiri works, Mescom, BSNL is pending. He directed the officials to accelerate the work on the stretch after the shifting of the utility.
River front project
Stating that the CRZ approval has been received for the river front project from Nethravathi bridge till Kuloor, Kateel said that a few individuals possessing the port and government land under lease are opposing the project.
“The MLA has been holding talks with them to hand over the land for the project and the work will be taken up at the earliest.”
The project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 185.48 crore. The major features of the project are promenade development from Nethravati railway bridge (near Morgan’s Gate) to Bolar sea face to a distance of 2.1 km. Further, water jetty will come up, Sulthan Bathery area will be developed, a hanging bridge will be constructed at Sulthan Bathery and other tasks will be taken up.
Seven jetty will be taken up under the first phase of river front project from Nethravathi bridge till Kuloor, said Mangalore City South MLA D Vedavyasa Kamath.
The international standard Olympics size swimming pool at Yemmekere in Mangaluru is nearing completion and will be inaugurated in November, said the MP.