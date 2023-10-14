33 projects under Smart City Mission in progress in Mangaluru: Nalin Kumar Kateel

Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel inspects international standard Olympics size swimming pool at Yemmekere developed under Smart City Mission.

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said that 33 projects under Smart City Mission are under progress in the city, four of which are being taken up under PPP mode under Smart City. 55 projects have already been completed. Of the Rs 1,000 crore grants received under Smart City Mission, Rs 745 crore has been utilised.

Speaking after inspecting the ongoing work under Smart City Mission, Kateel said that the construction of the road underbridge (RuB) at the Jeppu Mahakalipadpu railway-level crossing which was a long-pending demand is in progress.

The Mahakalipadpu Road is the main thoroughfare towards the southern parts of the city as well as Kerala on NH 66 and witnesses heavy traffic movement.

The RuB is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 49.95 crore. The railways have promised to complete the work on RuB at Mahakalipadp by May 2024 while the approach road is said to be completed by April 2024 as per the tender conditions.

“I have appealed to the railway to complete the work by March and MSCL to complete the work on the approach road by January,” said the MP.