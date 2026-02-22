<p>Chikkamagaluru: A woman labourer from Haveri district was killed in an elephant attack at Hyarambipura village near Hunasehalli in the taluk. With two workers having died within a week, enraged locals placed the body on the road and staged a protest.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Boramma (33) from Hanagal taluk in Haveri district. A group of labourers had gone to work at Nagesh Gowda’s estate around 9 am on Sunday. As soon as the elephant attacked Boramma, the other workers fled the spot.</p><p>Boramma died on the spot. Enraged over the incident, locals placed the body at Kadabagere and staged a protest, bringing traffic on the Chikkamagaluru–Sringeri State Highway to a standstill. Protesters also expressed their anger towards officials and MLA TD Rajegowda who arrived at the spot. </p>.Farmer dies on spot after wild elephant attacks him in Mysuru.<p>A wild elephant had also attacked at Nagesh Gowda’s estate on February 16 killing Ellappa Shekhappa from Hanagal taluk of Haveri district. The Forest Department, which has been carrying out an operation to capture elephants for the past three days, had informed that the elephants had moved elsewhere. Based on this information, work was resumed at the estate on Sunday. Locals alleged that another life was lost due to the negligence of the Forest Department.</p><p>Nine people have died in this region due to elephant attacks. Despite this, the Forest Department has failed to act responsibly, protesters said. They demanded measures to prevent elephant attacks and insisted that the protest would continue until action is taken.</p><p><strong>Elephant captured </strong></p><p>While locals were protesting at Kadabagere, the Forest Department continued its operation to capture elephant elsewhere and successfully captured an elephant.</p><p>Near Keremane by Beranagodu, officials and a team of veterinarians administered a tranquilizer to capture the wild elephant. Using trained elephants, captured elephant will be loaded to a lorry, said officials. </p>