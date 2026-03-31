<p>Bhadravathi: As many as 35 passengers sustained injuries after a private bus plunged into a stream from the bridge near Veerapura in Bhadravathi taluk on Monday.</p>.<p>It is said that the bus came with high speed on the downward slope, and crashed into parapet of the bridge, before plunging into the stream. Most of the injured are residents of Bhadravathi and nearby villages. </p>.<p>While 17 injured were shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, 18 were admitted at taluk government hospital in Bhadravathi.</p>