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Karnataka: 35 injured after private bus plunges into stream in Bhadravathi taluk

While 17 injured were shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga, 18 were admitted at taluk government hospital in Bhadravathi.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:47 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:47 IST
KarnatakaBus accidentBusIndia News

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