<p>Hassan: Thousands of people had darshan at Hasanamba temple in Hassan on Sunday. On the third day of public darshan, more than 3.5 lakh people had darshan of the presiding deity.</p><p>Darshan was stopped at 7 pm on Saturday due to heavy rush and resumed at 5 am on Sunday.</p> .<p>Thousands of people were waiting to have darshan from Saturday midnight. The crowd increased by Sunday afternoon. With the system streamlined, they were able to have darshan within a few hours.</p><p>The number of devotees purchasing Rs 300 and Rs 1,000 too increased and the temple had collected around Rs 2.24 crore through the sales of tickets and laddu, according to Revenue officials.</p> .<p>District In-charge Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that there was systematic and smooth darshan this year. Those purchasing a Rs 1,000 ticket can have darshan within 10 minutes and those with a Rs 300 ticket are able to have darshan within 30 minutes. People having dharma darshan too are able to complete it from a minimum of 30 minutes to 2 to 3 hours. Everything is being streamlined.</p><p>As the crowd is expected to be more from October 18 to 22, the devotees are requested to have darshan before that and cooperate, he has stated.</p><p>More than 700 Scouts and Guides and Rovers and Rangers have been deployed to help the devotees and streamline the queue, said its leader R J Girish.</p><p>More than 280 CCTV cameras have been installed around the temple and the officials are watching it from the control room near the temple. The movement of devotees, officials and staff are being monitored round the clock. They also watch which queue has the most people, and which lines are less crowded and streamline the queue to facilitate speedy darshan. The officials are issuing directions from time to time to ensure smooth flow of devotees.</p> .<p><strong>MP purchases tickets</strong></p><p>As the district administration has banned VIP and VVIP passes this year, Hassan MP Shreyas Patel had purchased around 1,200 tickets worth Rs 5 lakh and distributed them among his party workers, to ensure that the district administration is not troubled and at the same time not to upset his supporters. As there was a great demand for gold passes from his supporters, Shreyas purchased the tickets and distributed them among them. It may be mentioned that Minister Krishna Byre Gowda too had paid Rs 5 lakh and purchased tickets for the people of his constituency. </p>