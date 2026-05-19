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Homeindiakarnataka

35 people, including 9 children, allegedly forced to work as labourers rescued in Karnataka

It is alleged that they have been illegally confined in a shed and were not even provided minimum wages .
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 15:13 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 15:13 IST
IndiaKarnatakaHassan

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