35 people, including 9 children, allegedly forced to work as labourers rescued in Karnataka

<p>Hassan: In a joint operation, officials of the Labour Department and District Child Protection unit rescued 35 labourers, including nine children, who were illegally confined and made to work for the construction of a building, on the premises of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=hassan">Hassan </a>on Tuesday.</p><p>Based on a complaint, lodged by Vikasana Samsthe, the officials, led by Additional DC Jagadish Gangannavar, conducted a raid and rescued the labourers.</p><p>According to the officials, a preliminary investigation shows that the labourers were from Telangana state. It is alleged that they have been illegally confined in a shed and made to work as labourers. They were not even provided minimum wages and were even restricted to go out.</p>.Karnataka: 37 bonded labourers rescued from brick kiln near Hosapete.<p>The children have not been provided any basic facilities.They were denied education and kept in an unsafe environment. There is also suspicion that they were made to work as daily wage labourers, officials said.</p><p>There are allegations against the BSR Company, which has been awarded a contract to construct the medical college building. A complaint has been filed regarding inhuman treatment of workers and the Labour Department has registered a case.</p><p>Jagadish Gangannavar said, "All the 35 workers rescued from the HIMS premises have been shifted to a safe place. The nine children have been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee and subjected to medical examination. Steps would be taken to clear the pending wages of the labourers and for their rehabilitation."</p>