Karnataka

36-ft Abhayarama statue installed near Mantralaya

Mantralaya mutt pontiff Subudhendra Theertha and others were present on the occasion.
Last Updated 20 January 2024, 22:48 IST

Raichur: A 36-foot statue of Abhayarama was installed on Raichur Road, on the outskirts of Mantralaya in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. 

The statue was installed at the under-construction site of a Ram mandir. The consecration ceremony will be performed when the construction work is completed in an year’s time. 

The Raghavendraswami Mutt and Abhayarama Seva Samithi of Bengaluru are getting the temple constructed.

The statue was carved out a single rock brought from Kodarlagutta in Sri Satya Sai district, using digital technology. 

Mantralaya mutt pontiff Subudhendra Theertha and others were present on the occasion. 

(Published 20 January 2024, 22:48 IST)
Karnataka

