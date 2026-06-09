36-year-old cricketer electrocuted in Karnataka's Keladi

<p>Sagar: A 36-year-old <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/cricket">cricket </a>player, Praveen Hegde (Boosa), died after being electrocuted at Haregoppa village near Keladi in the taluk.</p>.<p>Police said Praveen had climbed a tree to trim branches that were touching overhead electric wires near his house when he accidentally came into contact with a live wire and was <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/electrocution">electrocuted</a>.</p>.<p>Originally from Taragod village in Siddapur taluk of Uttara Kannada district, Praveen had purchased agricultural land in Haregoppa village a few years ago and settled there.</p>.<p>He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.</p>.Electrician ends life by leaping from apartment terrace in Bengaluru.<p>Praveen, who represented Nisarani Cricket Club in the KSCA Shivamogga Zone League Cricket Tournament, had put up notable performances. He had also performed well in many tournaments, including the Havyaka League Cricket Tournament.</p>.<p>The funeral was held on Monday at Teravinakoppa village of the taluk.</p>