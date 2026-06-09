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Homeindiakarnataka

36-year-old cricketer electrocuted in Karnataka's Keladi

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 20:27 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 20:27 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaelectrocutedcricketer

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