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38 protesters arrested for allegedly disrupting religious programme in Udupi

Anticipating protests from Hindu organisations, the organisers had secured protection orders from the Karnataka High Court, following which adequate police personnel were deployed.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:05 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 06:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaUdupi

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