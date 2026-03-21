<p>Udupi: Police arrested 38 protesters in <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi </a>on Friday evening after they allegedly attempted to disrupt a religious programme despite security arrangements in place.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by Mahesh Prasad, Police Inspector of Manipal Police Station, he had been assigned additional charge of the Udupi Town Police Station as per orders of the Superintendent of Police. A three-day event titled “Samadhana Mahotsava” was arranged at the Udupi Christian PU College grounds from March 20 to 22 by Fellowship of Udupi District Churches after obtaining permission.</p><p>The organisers had invited Christian preacher Mohan C Lazarus to the event. Anticipating protests from Hindu organisations, the organisers had secured protection orders from the Karnataka High Court, following which adequate police personnel were deployed.</p>.Man drowns in water-filled stone quarry pit in Udupi, case filed for alleged negligence.<p>On March 20 at around 5 pm, a group of 38 protesters led by Shrikant Shetty of Hindu Jagarana Vedike allegedly gathered unlawfully and marched from Govinda Kalyana Mantapa towards the event venue, raising slogans. Police said the protesters claimed the event could involve religious conversion and attempted to proceed to the venue.</p><p>Despite being informed by police that the programme had high court approval and that they would not be allowed to proceed, the group allegedly tried to advance further. Following which, the police personnel detained and arrested all 38 individuals at the spot.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station under Sections 189(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 112 of the Karnataka Police Act. </p>