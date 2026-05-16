4 arrested for illegally transporting 27 buffaloes from Karnataka's Haveri to Kerala

<p>Mangaluru: The police have rescued 27 buffaloes that were transported illegally from Haveri district to Taliparamba in Kerala and arrested four persons near Jeppinamogaru on Saturday. </p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the drive was carried out jointly by Highway Patrol Police and the morning patrolling team of Kankanady Town Police. They intercepted a lorry allegedly transporting around 27 buffaloes without any valid documentation. The animals were reportedly being transported in a cruel manner. Police seized the vehicle and rescued all the buffaloes.</p>.Karnataka: Three, including 10-year-old, drown in separate incidents in Haveri.<p>The arrested are Syed Mehboob Ali (28), from Bommana Katte, Shivamogga, Arun Chandrappa Javali (32), from Haveri, Hiryanna Gowda (46), from Arasikere Taluk, Hassan District and Sunil Lakshmappa Javali (24) from Haveri. The arrested were produced before the court. The rescued buffaloes have been handed over to a gaushala as per court orders. Further investigation is in progress, the commissioner added. </p><p>A case has been registered at Kankanady Town Police Station under Sections 11(A) and 11(D) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Section 6 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act, 2020, read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). </p>