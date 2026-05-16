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4 arrested for illegally transporting 27 buffaloes from Karnataka's Haveri to Kerala

The animals were reportedly being transported in a cruel manner. Police seized the vehicle and rescued all the buffaloes.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 14:27 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 14:27 IST
Karnataka Newsbuffaloesillegal transportation

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