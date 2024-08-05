4 arrested for misbehaving with woman in pub

It is said that the woman had been to the pub long with her female friends where the arrested were also present.

One of the member of the group from Puttur touched the woman inappropriately which led to an argument. The complainant alleged that they abused her verbally and tried to assault her and her friends using a beer bottle.

Following the incident, a complaint was registered leading to the arrest of four. The police have booked a case under section 79, 74, 352, 3(5) of BNS.