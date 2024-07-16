4 held for selling opium in Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: Four persons from Rajasthan who had been selling opium were arrested by Kittur police from a dhaba at MK Hubli in Channamma Kittur taluk and contraband worth Rs 60,000 was seized from their possession late on Monday.

Police said, Sohanlal Reshamram resident of Jodhpur Beerbal Biddaram resident of Jaisalmer, Ashok Kumar resident of Pokhran and Dinesh Kumar Bishnoi resident of Jodhpur were caught while selling opium in the premises of Rajasthan Samarthal Dhaba.