4-month-old boy dies after dad flings him to road in Karnataka

In a fit of rage, a man killed his four-month-old baby boy by slamming it to the road at Chinchali in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district.
The suspect, Basappa Balunki, is a police constable attached to Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF), and is currently posted at Sambra airport here, police said.
Basappa hurled the baby on the road when his wife Lakshmi prevented him from taking the toddler to a fair at his native Durdundi village in Gokak taluk, on the bike. The baby bled to death on the spot. He was harassing his wife for dowry for the past one year, the police said, quoting the complaint lodged by Lakshmi.
The Kudachi police have registered a case against the KSISF constable and arrested the accused.