4 suspended after woman dies of blood transfusion mix-up in Karnataka

Vijayapura: Three staff nurses and a blood bank technician have been suspended in connection with the death of a woman after transfusion of wrong blood group in the district government hospital here.

The woman was referred to BLDE Hospital soon after she delivered twins. Admitting that the woman was given B-positive blood instead of A-positive after she reportedly bled heavily while giving birth, the district surgeon Dr Shivanand Mastiholi said that the deceased was also suffering from other ailments before she was admitted to the district hospital.