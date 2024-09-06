4 years after notification, 1K get appointment orders for assistant professor post

Bengaluru: Four years after notification, the government has finally issued appointment orders to the candidates selected for the Assistant Professor posts in government first-class degree colleges on Thursday.
Orders were issued to as many as 1,001 candidates, who are not trapped in legal wrangles, on the occasion of Teachers' Day. The Higher Education Department had issued notification to recruit 1,242 assistant professors during the 2020-21 academic year. Despite the Karnataka Examinations Authority conducting exams for the recruitment and announcing results, the process was put on hold because of legal battles.
"I have lost three years of service due to delay in getting appointment order. Considering my age, I have only 18 years of service," said a candidate who received the order.
Higher Education Minister Dr M C Sudhakar assured of issuing appointment orders for those selected for principals' posts at 310 government degree colleges by December.
At an awards ceremony, CM Siddaramaiah asked the teachers to stop believing in fate and karma and instead inculcate human values and scientific temper among children.
School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced during the event that the government, in association with Azim Premji Foundation, has decided to serve eggs to class 1 to 10 students six days a week. The programme will be launched on Sept 15 or 20.
Published 05 September 2024, 23:23 IST