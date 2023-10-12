40 BJP, JD(S) leaders willing to join Congress, says Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that more than 40 BJP and JD(S) leaders opposed to the recently struck alliance between the two parties are willing to join the Congress. Shivakumar spoke to reporters after former BJP MLA Ramappa Lamani, who was denied a ticket by the saffron party to contest the May assembly elections from Shirahatti segment, joined the grand old party.