'40% commission': Contractors' body submits dossier to probe panel

The Karnataka State Contractors’ Association on Tuesday submitted a dossier to the Justice H N Nagamohan Das Commission pertaining to the “40% commission” allegation.
It was the Association’s letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2021 that gave birth to the “40% commission” allegation against the previous BJP government, which became a weapon for the Congress party that stormed to power after the Assembly elections.
Association president D Kempanna said a 600-page dossier substantiating the corruption allegations was submitted to the Commission.
Some more documents will be submitted within the next ten days, Kempanna said.
“We have filed RTI application seeking certain information which is yet to be received,” he said.
The Association’s allegations had put the previous BJP government in a spot ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Several BJP leaders questioned the veracity of the allegations as no “proof” was provided.
The dossier pertains to documents covering corruption allegations over the last three years and across government departments. The documents include details of bribes demanded by engineers, tender norm violations, seniority norms not being followed in bill payments, among others.
The dossier also includes a few instances of corruption under the Congress government, he said, without elaborating.
“We will provide all information that the Commission seeks from us,” Kempanna reiterated.
The Justice Das Commission was constituted in August to probe corruption allegations in public works carried out between July 26, 2019 and March 31, 2023, the period in which the BJP was in power.
Speaking to DH, Justice Das said he would examine all the documents submitted to him. In addition, the Commission has also received more than 100 complaints from the public. Even those will be examined, he added.
“We will have to examine whether prima facie these complaints fall within our terms of reference and if there is anything to be investigated in it,” he further said.
Ex-minister blamed
On the sudden demise of BBMP Contractors’ Association member R Ambikapathy, Kempanna alleged that he was being pressured by a former minister, who is an incumbent MLA, and some officers. He, however, did not give any name.
Ambikapathy was “killed” because of the harassment by this former minister, Kempanna alleged. He also said that the contractor was under duress ever since the IT raids on his house. “He was not involved in any of the allegations levelled against him,” Kempanna maintained.