40% commission culture continuing even under Congress regime: Karnataka State Contractors' Association

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Contractors' Association on Thursday alleged that the '40 per cent commission' culture is prevalent even in the present Congress regime and slammed government departments.
D Kempanna, who is the president of the association, had levelled the '40% allegation' against the Basavaraj Bommai-led government and it turned into a PR nightmare for the BJP. The Congress deployed it as a poll plank for the Assembly polls and milked it to the hilt.
“As per my information, 40% commission is prevalent even now. In the last government, MLAs were asking money from the contractors. Now, the officials are collecting it directly, but we do not know whose orders they are following,” Kempanna told reporters at a presser.
“So far, I have not received any complaint from contractors that a particular MLA, MP or minister is demanding money,” he said.
Kempanna lashed out at officials of all departments and said many of them are “very corrupt” and are “destroying the state”. He, however, did not name any of them, saying at least five officials have filed defamation cases against him and there is a restraining order from the court.
“Officials are not releasing the payments or issuing work orders if the contractor does not pay the commission upfront. Corruption in Karnataka began because of officials. They are controlling the state. The government has not done anything to stop the commission culture,” Kempanna said.
He also said the association has been able to meet Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seven times unlike former CM Basavaraj Bommai, whom they could meet only once. About 50% of the problems have been resolved, he said, but opposed the tendering system by packaging multiple small works into one.
The package system, he claimed, is designed to help large companies based in other states.
"Reveal the names of officials"
Former minister and BJP leader Munirathna asked Kempanna to reveal the names of officials. “I had filed a defamation case against him for making such allegations," said Muniratna. "He did not furnish any name or document to prove his allegations. At least now he has realised that officials are demanding the cut. Now, it is his responsibility to reveal the names of all those officials who have demanded the cut from the contractors,” he said.