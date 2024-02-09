40% commission culture continuing even under Congress regime: Karnataka State Contractors' Association

Former minister and BJP leader Munirathna asked Kempanna to reveal the names of officials. “I had filed a defamation case against him for making such allegations," said Muniratna. "He did not furnish any name or document to prove his allegations. At least now he has realised that officials are demanding the cut. Now, it is his responsibility to reveal the names of all those officials who have demanded the cut from the contractors,” he said.