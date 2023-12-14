40% commission: Karnataka HC asks state to submit panel report in 45 days

Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday directed the state government to submit the report of the Justice HN Nagamohan Das Commission in a sealed cover in 45 days. The one-man commission was set up to investigate the allegations of "40% commission" in government contracts during the previous BJP regime.
The petition was filed before the single bench by contractors who challenged the August 5, 2023 government order constituting a special investigation team (SIT) for probing contracts for BBMP works during 2019-20 and 2022-23.
During the hearing, it was pointed out that while the SIT was formed on August 5, the one-man commission was constituted on August 25. When the court observed that no paper had moved in those proceedings, the Attorney General submitted that if reasonable time is granted, the findings of the SIT will be transferred to the commission for a holistic inquiry.
"The submissions merit acceptance. In the light of the order of constitution of the SIT itself being questioned before this court and the findings of the SIT being transferred to the one-man commission, the petition deserves to be kept pending and not disposed... Therefore, an outer limit of 45 days is granted for the commission to consider all respective documents that would be placed by all stakeholders and the commission,” Justice M Nagaprasanna said.
The court said the report has to be placed in a sealed cover, adding that the petitioners should not precipitate the matter till the report is placed before the court.
Nonpayment
Meanwhile, the AG submitted that 75% of the amount/claim of contractors who face no allegation of irregularities would be disbursed on seniority basis — seniority in completion of work and claim.
Contempt proceedings
Meanwhile, in a related development, the AG brought to the notice of a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit the directions passed by the single bench. The division bench was hearing a civil contempt petition filed by Nikshep Infra Projects Limited complaining about nonpayment.
At the hearing, Justice Krishna S Dixit again chided the BBMP for delay in making payments. “No scrupulous contractor would come forward because he will not believe the state government,” he orally observed.
The AG stated that as on today, 50 per cent of the due amount has been paid to the complainant. The company had filed the contempt petition alleging nonpayment of Rs 16.4 crore, in terms of the July 15, 2022 contract certificate issued by the BBMP.