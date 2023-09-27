40% commission probe awaits start, govt yet to resolve 'ambiguities'

The government’s ambitious probe into the “40% commission” allegation against the previous BJP government has remained on paper more than a month after it constituted an inquiry commission under retired Justice Nagamohan Das.
The government is yet to resolve “ambiguities” raised by Justice Das on the nature of probe. While the government had first issued an order on August 18 for a one-man committee headed by Justice Das to probe allegations levelled by Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, it later reconstituted the committee into a ‘commission’ to widen the scope.
However, Justice Das had sought clarification on some parts of the government order which he found were ambiguous.
Speaking to DH, Justice Das said the commission had been allotted an office in PWD building, but government is yet to get back, by resolving ambiguities.
A senior government official told DH that the file was still in CM Siddaramaiah’s office and that the government was yet to finalise details.
“The government is likely to finalise details on value of works to be probed. For instance, should the commission focus on works worth Rs 1 crore or Rs 10 crore? What will be timeline - last 5 years or more? And, jurisdiction - should it include works under BBMP as there’s already a special probe team looking into them?” he said.
The final order is awaited to be issued by Home department as probe falls under Commissions of Inquiry Act, the official said.
In earlier order, government had said that the probe will cover works under 5 major departments - public works, urban development, water resources, minor irrigation and rural development & panchayat raj. The government order said probe would examine 10 different aspects like quality of works, cost estimates, bills raised without completion of work and irregularities in tender process.
The commission is expected to submit report within 3 months of beginning probe.