40 deaths in the last 6 years in Mandya's Visvesvaraya canal

Mysuru: Negligence on part of the authorities is alleged to have claimed the lives of five men, when a car they were travelling in plunged into the Visvesvaraya Canal, near Pandavapura, in Karnataka's Mandya district, on Tuesday.

Around 40 people have lost their lives in drownings in the Visvesvaraya Canal so far in the last five to six years after their vehicles fell into water body.

The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI), visited the accident site, on Srirangapatna-Jewargi national highway, on Tuesday morning.

In November 2018, a private bus plunged into Visvesvaraya Canal, killing 30 people, including school children. Four women were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into the Visvesvaraya Canal, in July 2023, at Gamanahalli, in Srirangapatna taluk.

In another incident a man was killed after his car fell into the canal, near Thibbanahalli, Mandya taluk, in the same month.

Following the mishaps, Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara had formed a committee, to identify the black spots along the lakes and canals in the district.

However, a car fell into the canal on November 7, claiming five more lives.

This has irked the people, who alleged that despite forming a committee, no action has been taken for the safety of the road users. Besides, an overbridge under construction has remained in the pipelines for eight years. The authorities have failed to address the issue, they criticised.

Mandya District in-charge and Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy will be visiting the spot to assess the situation.

Meanwhile, the bodies of five people were handed over to the family members after post mortem, at the Pandavapura government hospital, on Wednesday.

All the five deceased were from Baidadi village, Tiptur taluk, Tumakuru district. They were returning after a post-wedding feast in Mysuru, when the mishap occurred.