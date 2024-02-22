40 spotted deer translocated from Mysuru Zoo to Kali Tiger Reserve

As many as 40 spotted deer (axis axis) have been translocated from Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens (Mysuru Zoo) to Panasoli range of Kali Tiger Reserve (KTR) in Dandeli forest, Uttara Kannada district.
They began their journey on Tuesday (February 20) and reached safely on Wednesday morning.
D Mahesh Kumar, Executive Director of Mysuru Zoo, said, “The animals were crate trained from 3 months. An enclosed area of 2.5 acres has been designed to quarantine the animals at KTR. This allows the deers to acclimatize to new surroundings. During this period, their health is monitored,” he said. “This translocation initiative aims to improve the status of spotted deer at KTR, thus supporting conservation efforts,” Mahesh said.
(Published 21 February 2024, 23:09 IST)