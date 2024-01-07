42 job seekers in Karnataka accused of tampering with marks card

Kalaburagi: As many as 42 candidates have secured the job of Gramin Dak Sevaks in the postal department by tampering with their SSLC marks card. The government had fixed SSLC as a minimum education qualification for the post.
“The candidates were selected based on the marks secured in the SSLC examination. The postal department had sent all the documents to education department online for the proper verification. We found that the candidates have tempered with the marks card after conducting the verification,” Kalaburagi division education department additional commissioner Akash Shankar said.