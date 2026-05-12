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43 cases from Dakshina Kannada in Supreme Court eligible for Special Lok Adalat in August

If parties have any doubts regarding the settlement of their pending cases in the Supreme Court, they may contact the local Taluk Legal Services Committee or the District Legal Services Authority.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 11:03 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 11:03 IST
Karnataka NewsSupreme CourtDakshina Kannadacases

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