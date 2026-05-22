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Homeindiakarnataka

45.65% students successful in II PU exam 2

The pass percentage, however, is high in the Science stream with 50.79% followed by Arts with 43.72% and Commerce with 43.27%.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 00:28 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 00:28 IST
India NewsKarnatakaExamPUII PU

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