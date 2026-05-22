<p>Bengaluru: As many as 45.65% of the students who appeared for the second PUC examination 2 passed the exam.</p>.<p>The results of the examination were announced on Thursday. With this, the overall/consolidated results of the second PUC have reached 92.25%, and compared to the 2025 consolidated results, it is a 7% improvement now. The overall pass percentage was 86.52 this year in examination 1.</p>.<p>A total of 80,535 students appeared for this examination, of whom 36,764 students have passed. The highest number of students - 33, 451 - was from Arts, followed by 23,615 Commerce students, along with 23,469 Science students. </p>.<p>The pass percentage, however, is high in the Science stream with 50.79% followed by Arts with 43.72% and Commerce with 43.27%.</p>.Karnataka II PUC Exam-2 results out; here is how to check.<p>According to the consolidated results this year, a total of 96% students passed in the Science stream, followed by 92.84% in Commerce and 83.31% in Arts streams.</p>.<p>Girls continued to outperform boys in examination-2, registering a 47% pass compared to 45% among boys. The examination was conducted from April 30 to May 13 across 253 centres in the state.</p>.<p>Mathematics recorded the highest number of centums with 315 students scoring full marks, followed by Chemistry (75), Physics (61), Kannada (60), Computer Science (48) and Biology (36). Following the improved overall performance, the department has decided that there will be no third examination for the 2026 batch. </p>.<p>Officials said the system of two examinations will continue for now. </p>