48 stranded Kannadigas return home from Dubai amid West Asia war tensions

The ‘Air Arabia’ flight that left Sharjah at 9.45 pm on Wednesday landed in Kochi, Kerala at 3.30 am on Thursday. From there, they arrived in Bengaluru by ‘Air India’ flight.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 08:21 IST
Published 05 March 2026, 08:21 IST
