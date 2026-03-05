<p>Davanagere: As many as 48 Kannadigas, including 16 from Jagalur taluk, who were stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing war in West Asia, returned safely to the state on Thursday in a special flight.</p><p>The ‘Air Arabia’ flight that left Sharjah at 9.45 pm on Wednesday landed in Kochi, Kerala at 3.30 am on Thursday. From there, they arrived in Bengaluru by ‘Air India’ flight.</p><p>50 people from Ballari, Chitradurga and Tumkur districts, including 16 people from Toranagatta village in Jagalur taluk, had gone on a trip to Dubai on February 23. After completing a five-day trip, the flight was suddenly cancelled on the night of February 28 when they were leaving from there.</p><p>Dubai Kannadigas had made arrangements for the stay of the stranded tourists. The tourists had appealed to the state and central governments to bring them safely to India.</p><p>The tourists, who arrived in Bengaluru at 6 am, were received by Jagalur MLA B. Devendra and MLA Nagendra of Bellary Rural constituency. The tourists thanked the government for helping them return to their homeland.</p><p>‘We had taken a trip to Dubai with relatives and friends. As a result of the war between Iran, Israel and America, it became difficult to return. Government representatives including Dubai Kannadigas showed courage and cooperated," said Professor Chandrashekhar from Jagalur</p><p>He also explained that Annapurna from Ballari, who had come for the trip, was admitted to a Dubai hospital due to illness. It was necessary for Annapurna and her husband to stay in Dubai. Dubai Kannadigas have promised to send them safely to the state,’ he informed.</p>