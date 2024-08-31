4k government school buildings left damaged in rains this year in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Above normal rainfall this monsoon is exacting a heavy toll on schools, with the impact extending beyond the classroom - classes being interrupted owing to unscheduled holidays, for instance. While declaration of holidays owing to inclement weather is likely to have teachers anguishing over completion of syllabus for the academic year, the damage that heavy showers have left on the buildings is likely to have all stakeholders in the education sector worried.
The disaster management cell of the Revenue Department estimates that nearly 4,000 government school buildings have sustained structural damage as a result of heavy rains this year. Belagavi district is the worst affected, with 1,901 buildings housing schools suffering damages, followed by Hassan (591), and Haveri (541). After undertaking a survey of buildings deemed vulnerable, including schools, the Revenue Department had directed the authorities concerned to put precautionary measures in place to mitigate the impact of excess rainfall.
Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda has instructed the concerned deputy commissioners (DCs) to shift schools from damaged buildings to temporary structures as a precautionary measure. Revenue Department officials, however, have pointed out that none of the buildings is in a dilapidated condition. However, having suffered damage owing to rain, they are deemed unsafe for the children.
Meanwhile, the Department of School Education has issued standing instructions to the officials concerned to take all necessary precautions to keep the students safe. B B Cauvery, commissioner of the Department of School Education, told DH, “Deputy directors of public instruction will follow the orders of the DCs of their respective district. But we have also given standing instructions to all officials to take measures to ensure the students’ safety.”
A portion of the building collapsed following heavy rain in Kodagu. An official from the Department of School Education in Kodagu said that they had promptly shifted the children to another government building close to the school, having been instructed to do so by the DC.
However, not a single school building has sustained damage in many districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kalburgi, Bidar, Chitradurga, Kolar, Koppal, Mandya, Tumkur and Vijayanagara.
Published 31 August 2024, 00:07 IST