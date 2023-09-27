State sets up 5 expert committees to 'undo' BJP’s school textbook versions

The state government has constituted five new committees, comprising experts, to undo the changes made to school textbooks when the BJP was in power in the state.
Dr Manjunath G Hegde, a retired professor of English from the Rani Channamma University (RCU), will act as coordinator for the five committees consisting of 42 members, most of them retired or serving teachers at schools and colleges.
According to an order issued by the Department of School Education and Literacy, the committees will revisit the Kannada first language and second language textbooks for all grades (1-10), the Kannada third language textbook for classes 9-10 and Social Science for Classes 6 to 10.
As soon as it came to power, the Congress decided to remove “controversial” contents from textbooks revised by a committee headed by writer Rohith Chakratirtha.
A corrigendum was issued and the schools were asked to follow textbook contents that existed prior to revision by the Chakratirtha panel. Since textbooks had already reached schools, only 18 changes were effected.
The new committees, comprising subject experts, are expected to complete their revision work in two or three months. The changes will be implemented in textbooks for the 2024-25 academic year.
This is not rewriting of textbooks, a senior official specified.
“The rewriting or revamping of textbooks will be based on the State Education Policy for which we have to wait. Hence, we have decided to revise the textbooks and remove controversial topics,” the official said.
Revision as per NCF 2005 flayed
According to the order, the revision will be as per the UPA era’s National Curriculum Framework (NCF) 2005 even as the Modi government at the Centre has brought out NCF 2023. However, academics and stakeholders have criticised this move.
Development educationist V P Niranjanaradhya said, “The government order says the proposed revision is on the basis of NCF 2005. While NCF 2005 is appreciated and celebrated, the proposed revision becomes redundant unless the state officially declares that they reject NCF 2023 as they did with NEP.”
D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said that NCF 2005 is outdated and revising books again on that basis will not help.
Meanwhile, the officials said NCF 2005 is kept as the basis for revision because the new 2023 version is based on NEP, which the government has rejected.