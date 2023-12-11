5 firms, including Gauri Media, to run anti-fake news unit in K'taka

“Each company has its own methodology to detect fake news. While one company uses AI, another specialises in misinformation that’s spread on WhatsApp,” IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who is leading the initiative to set up the anti-fake news unit, told DH. “So, we would like all these methodologies to meet at a common ground, which will happen once an ADGP is appointed as head of the unit,” he said.