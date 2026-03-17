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5 held in Karnataka for luring students to open mule accounts

Investigations revealed that Vakeel and Raju approached the students of the post matric professional boys’ hostel located on Kalasapur Road in Gadag.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 23:23 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 23:23 IST
Karnataka NewsCyber crime

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