5 labourers dead, several trapped under maize bags after storage tank collapses in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijayapura: Five labourers died and several others were trapped under maize bags after an overloaded storage tank collapsed in the food processing unit of Rajguru Company in Aliabad industrial area here on Monday evening.

Personnel of the SDRF and Fire Department undertook rescue operations throughout the night and rescued four workers using four JCBs.

A medical team is also deployed at the venue and is supplying oxygen to the workers trapped under the maize bags. The officials said that their chance of survival is very low.

The police officials said that the deceased labourers are identified as Rajesh Kumar (25), Mukhiya (26) and Ramji Mukhia (29), Ram Balak (52) and Luko Jadhav (45) who hailed from Bihar. These labourers were employed in the company for the last few years.

The preliminary information said that the incident occurred after the storage tank collapsed at 4:30 pm due to overloading of maize bags. The warehouse has four storage points, each with a capacity of 120 tonnes.