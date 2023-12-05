5 labourers dead, several trapped under maize bags after storage tank collapses in Karnataka's Vijayapura

Vijayapura: Five labourers died and several others were trapped under maize bags after an overloaded storage tank collapsed in the food processing unit of Rajguru Company in Aliabad industrial area here on Monday evening.
Personnel of the SDRF and Fire Department undertook rescue operations throughout the night and rescued four workers using four JCBs.
A medical team is also deployed at the venue and is supplying oxygen to the workers trapped under the maize bags. The officials said that their chance of survival is very low.
The police officials said that the deceased labourers are identified as Rajesh Kumar (25), Mukhiya (26) and Ramji Mukhia (29), Ram Balak (52) and Luko Jadhav (45) who hailed from Bihar. These labourers were employed in the company for the last few years.
The preliminary information said that the incident occurred after the storage tank collapsed at 4:30 pm due to overloading of maize bags. The warehouse has four storage points, each with a capacity of 120 tonnes.
More than one hundred workers were employed at the venue and they ran helter-skelter to save their life as the tragedy unfolded.
At this juncture, around 15-20 labourers are trapped under the maize bags. Panic has gripped the family members of those trapped.
The deputy commissioner T Bhubalan, SP Rishikesh Sonavane have supervised the rescue operation. The district in-charge minister M B Patil has also rushed to Vijayapura from Belagavi and assured compensation to the family members of the deceased.
He also said that the administration will make arrangements to carry the dead bodies to their native places in Bihar.
The workers have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation to the family members of the deceased.
The labourers alleged that the owners of the company did not pay the compensation despite the death of two persons in similar incidents last year.
The deputy commissioner and SP had a tough time in convincing them about the payment of adequate compensation.
The owner of the food processing unit has been absconding and police officials have launched a search operation to nab him.