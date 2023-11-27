5 of a family end lives in Tumakuru over 'harassment' by neighbours

Five of a family ended their lives owing to “harassment” by neighbours, in Sadashivanagar of Tumakuru on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Garib Sab (32) his wife Sumayya (30), their daughter Hazira, sons Mohammed Suban and Mohammed Muneer.
Garib Sab hailed from Chikkanahalli in Sira taluk and was running a kebab outlet in Sadashivanagar. He was staying in Tumakuru for educating his children.
In a video purportedly recorded by them, the deceased have blamed mental harassment by Kalandar, who stays below their house. “We were living for ourselves.
The neighbours were harassing us. Those responsible for this suicide should be given stringent punishment. Don’t conduct post mortem on our bodies,” the purported video says.