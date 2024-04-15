Karnataka: 5 of a family mowed down by tipper lorry

The deceased have been identified as Yankappa Tolamatti (70), his wife Yallavva (60), their son Pundalika (35), son-in-law Ashok Bommannavar (50) and daughter Nagavva Bommannavar (45). All were heading towards their house from their land and were waiting to cross the road. A tyre of a speeding tipper lorry exploded as a result of which the driver lost control over the vehicle and ran over the five. Bilgi police have registered a case.