5 of family killed in accident near Karnataka's Chitradurga

<p>Molakalmuru (Chitradurga district): In a tragic accident, five members of a family, including two two-year-old children died after the goods vehicle they were travelling in smashed into a parked lorry along the stretch of the National Highway-150A near Byrapura in Molakalmuru, Chitradurga on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Venkatesh and Shivamma, both aged 28, Meenakshi (18), Puja and Purushottama,aged two, killed in the accident.</p>.Karnataka: Three of family among four killed in serial accident near Hosapete .<p>The victims were residents of Gudaaranagar in Ballari district.</p>.<p>Venkatesh and the rest of the family had been to Davanagere to purchase vessels, and were returning to Gudaaranagar when tragedy struck.</p>.<p>Such was the impact of the crash that the goods vehicle was left severely damaged. While the two children, Meenakshi and Shivamma died on the spot, Venkatesh, who had been at the wheel of the goods vehicle, sustained severe injuries. But he died en route to a hospital in Ballari. </p>