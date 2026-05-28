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Homeindiakarnataka

5 of family killed in accident near Karnataka's Chitradurga

The victims were residents of Gudaaranagar in Ballari district.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:04 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:04 IST
Karnataka NewsAccidentChitradurga

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