5 self-employed women from DK to meet President on March 1

Bengaluru: Five self-employed women from Dakshina Kannada (DK) district, who are part of “Sanjeevini” — Karnataka state rural livelihood mission (under Skill development entrepreneurship and livelihood department), have been selected to interact with President of India Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on March 1.
Lakshmi from Belthangady, Sundari from Kanyana in Bantwal, Meenakshi and Vanitha from Sullia hailing from primitive Koraga community - which is one among the two tribal communities in Karnataka identified as particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PTGs) and Swathi from SC community will leave for Bengaluru on Tuesday night.
An elated Sundari said she is overjoyed at the thought of meeting President of India who also hails from a tribal community. “I am part of Spoorthi Sanjeevini Okkuta. I have been a member of Koraga Dolu team for past 30 years. I and my children are trying to save Dolu, a unique drum of Koraga community and trying to pass on the future generation,” she said. Meenakshi said she and Vanitha from Adilakshmi Sanjeevini Self Help Group (SHG) were engaged in weaving baskets and other handicrafts.
“I was happy when Droupadi Murmu took oath as the President of India,” Meenakshi gushes. “We were hopeful that she will help tribals one or the other way. But I had never dreamt of meeting her,” she said.
Meenakshi has made a shield-like handicraft using wild creepers - which she intends to present it as a gift to President.
On February 28, women will meet the director of Karnataka State Rural Livelihood Mission and Additional Chief Secretary in Bengaluru. Next day, they will leave for New Delhi. The women will also visit Amrit Udyan in New Delhi, sources added.
